Miranda Lambert Gets Candid About Life Following Divorce From Blake Shelton And Her New Husband

Miranda Lambert got candid about life following her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015 and opened up about her new husband and how she knew he was just right for her.

“When everyone’s worried about your personal life, it makes you feel like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great,'” the 36-year-old country singer shared with Health magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Health (@healthmagazine) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:00am PST

“But I guess I asked for it, getting into this business,” she added. “I’m never gonna get used to the public eye in that way.” (RELATED: Miranda Lambert: New Music Coming Out Soon)

It all comes after the “Wild Card” hitmaker shocked fans back in January with news that she and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin had tied the knot in a secret ceremony after meeting him just three months earlier.

And the “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer explained that even though their engagement was short, with all she’s gone through in life, she knew he was the right one.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want,” Lambert shared. “So when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Nov 9, 2019 at 9:09am PST

Miranda went on to explain that it was love at first sight for her with Brendan, “if that’s a thing.”

“I guess so,” the country singer said. “If that’s a thing. I have eight dogs. Had love at first sight with them, too. Must be way easier than I thought.”

As previously reported, the two met a year ago when Lambert was in New York City with her female group the Pistol Annies to perform on “Good Morning America.” The “House That Built Me” singer was previously married to country star Blake Shelton who after they divorced started dating singer Gwen Stefani.