NCAA Denies Alabama Guard Jahvon Quinerly’s Transfer Waiver Appeal

The NCAA rejected an appeal from Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly, a Villanova transfer who was seeking to play for the Crimson Tide right away.

The former five star recruit was expected to make an immediate impact for an Alabama team that has significant depth issues, but now he will have to sit out a year after having his appeal denied Monday ahead of Alabama’s 78-59 win over Florida Atlantic. (RELATED: The Morning After: Alabama Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To LSU)

“We can’t begin to express how disappointed we are with this decision,” Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a statement. “Jahvon and his family have been through a set of circumstances that no student-athlete in the history of the NCAA has experienced.”

Statement from @Greg_Byrne on denial of Jahvon Quinerly appeal pic.twitter.com/9jXfw9TleR — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 11, 2019

This is tough news for a Crimson Tide team that could desperately use another playmaker, and you have to feel bad for Quinerly who seemed excited to be in Tuscaloosa. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to break out next year. (RELATED: Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Turns 68 Years Old)

On the other hand, it’s hard to know what to make of the NCAA’s current transfer process. It’s completely arbitrary and there are no set guidelines that these players and there families are supposed to follow.

If Tate Martell and Justin Fields could get transfer waivers to play immediately, why couldn’t this kid?

The NCAA desperately needs to cleanup its transfer process.