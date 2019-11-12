O.J. Simpson Discusses Colin Kaepernick’s Career Outlook In New Twitter Video

O.J. Simpson doesn’t think Colin Kaepernick will be back in the NFL anytime soon.

Kaepernick hasn't played since his national anthem antics came to an end when he parted ways with the 49ers. The legendary running back doesn't expect that to change, and believes Kaep has an "uphill battle" to get onto a roster.

Simpson said the following on Monday in his latest Twitter video:

As much as I admire what he was trying to say, I think he made a poor choice on what to demonstrate, you know, the national anthem and the American flag, you know. I drive around on Veterans Day, I see all these flags everywhere, and I think a lot of people may kind of misinterpreted exactly what he was trying to do. There’s no doubt in my mind that there’s two or three NFL teams that he could help right now, but I think because of that choice he’s going to be fighting an uphill battle.

You can watch his full comments below.

O.J. Simpson weighing in on Kaepernick and Antonio Brown wasn’t the video I expected to get to start our week, but here we are.

I still find it hard to believe O.J. Simpson on Twitter is a real thing. The man who beat the most famous double murder charge in American history just gives us his opinions on anything and everything at the drop of a hat!

Brown or Kaep? Well, why don’t we just go ask O.J. Simpson.

Secondly, he’s also 100% right about the uphill battle, and I’ll even take it a step further. Kaepernick isn’t getting back into the NFL under any circumstances.

He can enjoy games from the couch, but that’ll be the closest he ever gets to the field. His refusal to stand for the anthem alienated way too many fans.

As for Simpson, he’s quickly become one of the most fascinating people on the internet. I can’t wait to see what he opines about next!