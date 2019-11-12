Oregon Beats USA Women’s National Basketball Team

Team USA got humiliated in a recent game against Oregon.

The women’s national team somehow managed to lose their college counterparts 93-86 on this past Saturday. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Our women’s national team, which is by far and away the best in the world, got beat by a group of college students.

Just in case you didn’t already think women’s basketball is a joke, this should be the final nail in the coffin. How is this not getting wall-to-wall coverage? I hadn’t even heard about this until this morning. Our national team lost to a group of kids!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Basketball (@usabasketball) on Nov 9, 2019 at 1:37pm PST

Right now, Michigan State is believed to be the top team in men’s college basketball. Do you know what would happen if they played our eventual 2020 Olympic squad? They’d lose by 40 minimum. They might lose by 60 or more.

They’d have no shot of any kind of beating the men’s national team. Before you all jump down my throat, yes, I recognize the Dream Team lost to a college all-star team.

It’s not comparable at all. That game was rigged for that outcome to humble the players. If Michael Jordan and the rest of the roster had been cut loose, they also would have won by 70.

The fact our women’s national team couldn’t beat a college team is all the proof we’ll ever need that the WNBA just needs to be shut down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Basketball (@usabasketball) on Nov 10, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

Remember when people laughed at me when I said the WNBA all-stars couldn’t beat an elite high school team? I’d like to revise that.

I no longer believe WNBA all-stars could beat a high school team that’s simply above average. Forget about one with a few future college players on it.

I’m not sure they could take a team that simply averages 6’4″ across the starting lineup. What a sad state of affairs for basketball in America.

The national team should be disbanded out of pure embarrassment.