Renee Zellweger Opens Up About ‘Humiliating’ Split ‘Plastered All Over The Tabloids’ Early In Her Career

Renee Zellweger opened up for the first time about the “humiliating” breakup that was “plastered all over the tabloids” early in her career.

“I was devastated about a breakup, and it was plastered all over the tabloids,” the 50-year-old actress shared with InStyle for its December issue in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: What In The Hell Happened To Renee Zellweger? [Photos])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:00am PST

“None of it true, all of it humiliating,” she added. “Never mind that living the experience [of the relationship] was plenty.”(RELATED: What Renee Zellweger Looks Like Now Compared To The Last Bridget Jones Premiere)

The “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star also revealed that it was her brother who helped her deal with all the those tabloid stories about her relationship and find a way to laugh about it all.

“Things I supposedly said about this personal relationship that I have never talked about and never will,” Zellweger shared. “And he [Renee’s brother] was reading them in a voice that he imagined this fictional person to be. And then we were both laughing.”

“My brother taught me that this is what it is,” she added. “This is not a proper representation of you and how you live your life. The choices you make, this is not. It is entertainment, and it’s funny if you look at it in the right way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Nov 12, 2019 at 7:02am PST

At one point, the “Jerry Maguire” star also talked about that long break she took from acting and living in the spotlight, per Fox News.

“Well, I mean, it was nice to have authentic exchanges with people for a while,” Renee explained. “When you’re not on the radar, people don’t clock who you are; you’re just a person at the coffee shop ordering a coffee.”