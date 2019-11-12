Russell Wilson Signs Autograph For Marine Prior To ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had a classy gesture for a Marine prior to playing the 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

The NFL superstar was walking off the field during warmups when a Marine approached him to get a picture and an autograph.

The legendary Wisconsin Badgers passer didn’t even hesitate. He took a photo with the man, and quickly signed a 12th Man flag for him.

Watch the awesome moment on Veterans Day below.

This is just the latest proof as to why Russell Wilson is such a good dude. There are certainly other athletes that would have done the same, but I’m not sure how many with his stature would.

Lots of guys want to get on the field for warmups and get off as quickly as possible. They’re not interested in rubbing elbows with strangers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:05am PST

Clearly, Wilson is cut from a different cloth. He saw a guy wearing his uniform, and he didn’t hesitate. That’s the kind of example more athletes should follow.

He also got some good karma from the moment because he balled out to give the 49ers their first loss of the season.

When you do good things, good things happen in return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:29pm PST

Props to Wilson for taking a moment out of his day to make that Marine a very happy man.