‘We Never Went To Sleep!’ Whoopi Goldberg Launches Tirade Against ‘Ok Boomer’ Trend

Whoopi Goldberg had no patience for the “ok boomer” insult, popular among millennials who blame the Baby Boomer generation for a lot of their problems.

Goldberg launched an impassioned tirade during a Tuesday segment on ABC’s “The View,” saying that younger generations had been “allowed to nap because we were taking care of business.” (RELATED: 3 Times ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lied On TV In Less Than An Hour)

WATCH:

Meghan McCain tried to explain the trend, saying, “The hashtag #okboomer comes from millennials being frustrated with baby boomers for making a lot of promises and sort of screwing up the entire world with the environment, the economy. This is not me, just the impression.”

“There’s a woman, I believe a congresswoman who someone was yelling at her about climate change and she said, ‘Okay, boomer,'” McCain continued. “It’s sort of that the promises that were made to that generation did not happen in ours … Everything that’s going on in the world is extremely chaotic and this is the first generation that has left the world a less promising place.”

Goldberg was not convinced. “Here’s the deal,” she said. “Remember we showed you pictures of what Los Angeles looked like 25, 30 years ago when you couldn’t see the Hollywood sign. You know who cleaned that up? The boomers. Do you know who cleaned up all of those streams? That’s why I get so upset when people start saying, ‘your generation didn’t do anything.’ How the hell do you think stuff got done? People keep saying, ‘y’all are not woke.’ We never went to sleep. We never went to sleep. Y’all were allowed to nap because we were taking care of business.”

McCain turned the conversation back on President Donald Trump, adding, “I think it’s because Trump’s a boomer too.”

McCain concluded that while she understood what millennials were trying to say, she didn’t really like the idea of blaming an entire group of people across the board. “I don’t like it when people say all Republicans are evil or when they say all Democrats are blank,” she said. “I think it’s disrespectful and I was just trying to explain it.”