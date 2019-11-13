‘Alex Rider’ Book Series Is Being Made Into A TV Series, Watch The 2 Previews

The famous “Alex Rider” book series is coming to television.

Details aren’t really known at the moment, but two previews have been released for the iconic spy series. They’ll both have fans of the saga pumped as we watch the famous teenage spy take on his enemies.

According to Den of Geek, the series will focus on “Point Blank,” which is the second book in the series from Anthony Horowitz about the young British spy. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

For those of you who never read the books, the second one focuses on the teenage spy attending an elite private school where things aren’t what they appear to be.

No release date has been finalized as of this moment, according to the same report.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am for this series. I’ve probably read the “Alex Rider” series half a dozen times through. Hell, I’ve probably read the first few books at least a dozen times each, and “Point Blank” is one of the best ones.

We already had a “Stormbreaker” film. It was okay, but it wasn’t great. The TV series looks like it’s going to be a lot more serious.

The books were essentially the dream of every single young boy. Rider was a young spy, he was taking out bad guys, uncovering the truth about his family and always finding a way to escape.

Those books, in my eyes, were just as cool as “Harry Potter” for me to read when growing up. Now, we’re getting another crack at a film version.

Sign me up immediately!

Check back for more details when we have them. I can’t wait!