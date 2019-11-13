Baker Mayfield Asks Browns Fans To Be Quiet When The Offense Is Playing

Baker Mayfield wants fans of the Cleveland Browns to not be so loud when he has the ball.

The Browns took a false start against Buffalo this past Sunday that resulted in the team having to settle for a field goal. The problem? Well, it was apparently the ground noise in the eyes of the starting quarterback.

Mayfield said the following about the crowd noise against the Bills and going forward, according to Cleveland.com:

It was just the fact that when we’re on offense, we need it to be quiet. It might’ve ruffled some feathers, once again that’s okay, but when we’re on offense on a critical down, we need to be able to have silence in our home stadium. It’s got to be an advantage for us, and then when they get the ball, it’s got to be really loud. It’s just basic football.

I might rag on Mayfield a lot, and he deserves every bit of it. However, he’s got a point here. You’re not doing your offenses any favors when you’re loud as all hell when they have the ball.

The point is to be silent in the stadium so the offense can get to work and then out of control when the opponent has the ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You want to make the opposing offense go through hell on the field. It is incredibly basic. It’s not hard to understand at all.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I agree with Mayfield entirely. There’s no separation on our views on this one at all.

True story for you all to enjoy. I once had a woman tell me with 100% seriousness that when the QB is signaling his receivers, he’s really amping up the crowd.

When I tried to explain the flawed logic of her thinking (why would the QB want it louder for his guys listening to the snap count?), she proceeded to tell me I was an idiot.

No, she was the idiot and had no clue whatsoever what she was talking about.

Will I stop trashing Mayfield going forward just because we agree on this one? No, but I’ll tip my cap to him. He’s entirely correct.