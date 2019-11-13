Therapy Dogs Are Headed To The Capitol To Comfort Stressed-Out Staffers

A retinue of therapy dogs is headed to the Capitol to offer stressed congressional staffers some cuddly relief Wednesday.

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council teamed with Pet Partners, a therapy dog organization, to create the pawntourage, The Hill reported. The dogs will be available from 11a.m. to 3p.m. inside room 902 of the Hart Senate Office Building and rooms 2043 and 2044 of the Rayburn House Office Building. (RELATED: Trump Declassifies Photo Of Dog Involved In Killing ISIS Leader)

“Who better to bring comfort and relief to the hardworking folks on Capitol Hill than a furry group of loving, intuitive, and bipartisan Pet Partners therapy animals?” the groups asked in a news release touting the event. (RELATED: Former Navy SEAL Speaking About Military Dogs Ends Segment With Thought About How Epstein Died)

The dogs are headed to Capitol Hill the same day President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings begin, so it’s sure to be a stressful day on both sides of the aisle.

Using therapy dogs to keep up morale is a common practice on many college campuses, and even some Democratic election campaigns. Billionaire Democratic activist and now-presidential candidate Tom Steyer organized an effort in 2018 to lure millennials to voting registration tents using therapy dogs as the bait.

“It shouldn’t take cute pups to get you to the polls,” read a digital ad for the effort. “But we’ll have some with us anyways! STOP TRUMP and pet cute pups!”