‘The Last People On Earth With The Credibility:’ Devin Nunes Chides Democrats In Opening Statement

Republican House Intelligence Rep. Devin Nunes called out House Democrats Wednesday during his opening statement in the first public impeachment hearings, saying they lack the credibility to make a case against President Donald Trump.

Nunes brought up the “Russia hoax,” and other investigations Democrats have championed to attack the motivations of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: House Democrats Vote To Open Impeachment Inquiry)

“We should forget about them reading fabrications of trump-Russia collusion from the Steele dossier into the congressional record. We should also forget about them trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump from Russian pranksters who pretended to be Ukrainian officials,” Nunes said.

WATCH:

Nunes said Democrats can’t expect the American people to take their inquiry at “face value” because of these prior allegations and investigations. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

“We should forget about them leaking a false story to CNN while he was still testifying to our committee claiming that Donald Trump Jr., was colluding with WikiLeaks and forget about countless other deceptions, large and small that make them the last people on Earth with the credibility to hurl more preposterous accusations at their political opponents,” Nunes said.

“We’re supposed to take these people at face value when they trot out a new batch of allegations, but any one familiar with the Democrat’s scorched Earth war against President Trump would not be surprised to see all the typical signs that this is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign,” the ranking member continued.

The House conducted their first public impeachment hearings Wednesday following weeks of closed-door testimony.