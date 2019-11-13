Demi Lovato Goes Instagram-Official With Her New Boyfriend

Musician Demi Lovato has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

Lovato, 27, made her relationship with Los Angeles model Austin Wilson official on Tuesday night, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. Wilson also confirmed the relationship on his own account.

The “I’m Not Sorry” singer shared a mirror photo of Wilson kissing her on the cheek, while Wilson shared a similar mirror photo where he was hugging Lovato.

“My love,” Wilson captioned the photo.

Wilson also reportedly shared a photo of himself with Lovato’s dog on his Instagram story.

Lovato and Wilson’s relationship is the first public romantic relationship the singer has had since her overdose in 2018.

Before that, Lovato and “Bachelorette” contestant Mike Johnson seemingly went on a few dates, but nothing was ever made official. Johnson made it clear the two were not together after he asked Keke Palmer out during an appearance on “Strahan, Sara & Keke.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Is Crushing On ‘Bachelorette’ Castoff Mike Johnson)

Johnson, however, did confirm the two were going on dates to multiple outlets.

“We’ve gone on more than one date,” Johnson said during a podcast appearance. “I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well…”

I’ll be honest, I’m really sad that Johnson and Lovato didn’t work out. At the same time, I am very happy for the singer and glad she has been able to find someone who makes her happy. She deserves it.