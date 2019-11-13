Donald Trump Jr. Scores ‘View’ Highest Rating In More Than Six Months

Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance on “The View” was full of fireworks and clearly people tuned in, scoring the talk show the highest ratings it has had in more than six months.

The ABC daytime series had more than 3 million people tune in to watch the showdown between the president’s son and the co-hosts last Thursday, according to Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Blasts Trump Jr. For ‘Outing Whistleblower’ — Their Network Just Fired Epstein-Story Leaker)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Nov 7, 2019 at 4:36pm PST

A total of 3.02 million people tuned in to watch all the fun and that’s the highest ratings the show has seen since April 26th when former Vice President Joe Biden visited the set and gave his first interview since throwing his hat into the ring for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, per Deadline. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

The week of Biden’s appearance the average viewership by the end of the week was 2.7 million. To put that into further context, the daily daytime show typically brings in an average audience of 2.5 million viewers, per the Washington Examiner.

“Confirmed, America has been looking for a different View,” Trump Jr. tweeted to his millions of followers after learning about the ratings boots. “You’re welcome @TheView.”

Confirmed, America has been looking for a different View. You’re welcome @TheView https://t.co/3rirJ3xwbb — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2019

Last week, Trump Jr. made it clear he came ready to play when he reminded the host on the show of things they have done or said in the past that they “regret.”

“We’ve all done things that we regret,” Don explained. “Joy, you have worn blackface. “Whoopi, you said that Roman Polanski… it wasn’t ‘rape-rape,’ when he raped a child.”