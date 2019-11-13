Firefighter Is Being Called A Hero After Rescuing Baby And Crew, Before Dying In Four-Alarm Blaze

One firefighter in Massachusetts is being hailed as a hero after he managed to rescue a baby and his crew from a four-alarm blaze before perishing in the fire.

It all happened in the early morning hours in Worcester on Wednesday, when Fire lieutenant Jason Menard responded to a house fire, before he was going to leave on vacation with his family to Disneyland, per the “Today” show. (RELATED: North Carolina Company Fights Fines And Suit Over Flying Enormous American Flag)

It is with a heavy heart that Chief Michael Lavoie announces the devastating loss of Lt. Jason Menard, a member of WFD since 2010 assigned to Ladder 5, Group 2 at McKeon Road Fire Station. He leaves behind his wife Tina, 3 children & parents. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/VYYpHhvzcL — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) November 13, 2019

Menard, a father of three kids and his wife, Tina, had planned a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth and they were to leave right after his shift. (RELATED: The Vatican Releases Statement On Notre Dame Fire)

“Jason and Tina had been together since high school,” Menard’s friend Mark Senior Jr. told the outlet. “They were inseparable. Tina and the kids were Jason’s whole life.”

Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said that Menard became trapped by the flames in the burning home.

“Lt. Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Lavoie told reporters. “Fire conditions overtook the third floor at this time and Lt. Menard was unable to escape.”

The fire Lt. and several other firefighters were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center. Two of the firefighters have since been released, while a third remains in serious but stable condition.

“You can’t say this enough, first responders wake up every morning, answer every call, never knowing what surprise may be in store for them and knowing full well they might be putting their lives on the line for the sake of others,” Governor Charlie Baker shared. “It’s because of brave men and women like Lt. Menard and his team that we all rest easy at night. We must always be eternally grateful for their service and their sacrifice.”