REPORT: Talks For A ‘Friends’ Special Underway For HBO Max

“Friends” might be returning to a screen near you.

The massive hit show has only become more and more popular as younger people discover it thanks to streaming, and now it might be getting a special on HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following Tuesday night:

Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. Sources caution that a deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.

This might actually break the internet if it comes together. THR really stressed that there’s no guarantee at all that it’s going to happen.

Right now, it sounds like it’s in the very early stages of getting deals done. However, that’s going to be more than enough to get fans excited.

We’re talking about arguably the only show that crosses generations like “The Office” does. People of all ages and backgrounds love “Friends.”

It had 10 outstanding seasons on NBC, which is the same network “The Office” aired on. There’s always been chatter about a reunion, special or some other kind of return.

Now, it seems like the wheels are actually turning. If HBO Max pulls this off, then it’d be huge for the new streaming service.

It’s the kind of move that could shoot the service into the atmosphere. We’ll see what happens, but the hype sounds real.

There’s no doubt that’ll make fans very happy.