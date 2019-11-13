Politics

Hillary Clinton Gives Thanks For Birth Control

Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton speaks during an interview with Mariella Frostrup at the Cheltenham Literature Festival in Cheltenham, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton thanked birth control and praised “affordable contraception” in a tweet Wednesday.

“Reproductive freedom requires access to affordable contraception, and it’s under attack,” Clinton said.

“If birth control has changed your life, take a moment today to say it out loud. #ThxBirthControl.”

The tweet’s hashtag, #ThxBirthControl, appears to be part of a trend promoted by Planned Parenthood.

“It’s #ThxBirthControl day! Congress has the power to stop the Trump admin’s unethical gag rule on Title X and protect access to birth control for millions of people,” Planned Parenthood tweeted.

“Your voice matters! Contact your member of Congress TODAY.”

Clinton has repeatedly made news over the last few weeks for her comments about transgenderism and the 2020 election.

The 72-year-old recently said that many women have a “legitimate concern” about trans issues.

I do think there is a legitimate concern about women’s lived experience and the importance of recognizing that, and also the importance of recognizing the self-identification [of people who identify as transgender],” she said.

She also recently claimed that she was under “enormous pressure” to run in 2020. When asked about future political plans, she told BBC, “As I say, never, never, never say never.” (RELATED: Hillary Tells Trump: ‘Don’t Tempt Me’ To Run In 2020)

Last month, she even teased a “re-match” between her and Trump, claiming, “I mean, obviously I can beat him again.”