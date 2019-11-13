Watch The International Trailer For The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Fantasy Island’

Another trailer has dropped for “Fantasy Island,” and the movie looks awesome.

The plot of the upcoming scary movie, according to IMDB, is, “A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

As you know, horror isn’t my usual genre, but I do love a great film that gives us a little terror. Judging from the newest trailer, that’s exactly what we’re getting here.

I’m so in on this movie. The cast is also loaded. It has Michael Pena, Lucy Hale and a bunch of other great talent in the lineup.

It looks like it’s going to be a hell of a fun horror movie, and I’m down for that. After two trailers, I’ve seen more than enough to be sold.

Plus, are we really going to pass up the opportunity to watch Lucy Hale in something? I think the answer to that is a hard pass.

We all know she’s a smoke and that’s good news for the audience.

You can catch “Fantasy Island” in theaters February 14, 2020. There’s a 100% chance I buy a ticket. I’m not missing out on this one!

