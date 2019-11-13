Katie Hill Says Her Sex Scandal Is Like Trump’s Impeachment Proceedings

Former Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill compared her sex scandal Wednesday to the impeachment hearings concerning President Donald Trump.

Hill compared the proceedings to her own situation during Wednesday’s impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill. The former congresswoman resigned from her position as a United States representative Oct. 27 following the announcement of a House Ethics investigation into allegations that she was engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with staffers.

“Rep. John Ratcliffe is trying to say that because Zelensky publicly said he wasn’t being coerced by Trump means he wasn’t,” Hill tweeted. “Well, I denied any kind of abuse not just publicly but to my closest friends and family for years. This is no different.” (RELATED: Katie Hill Resigns From Congress ‘With A Broken Heart’ Amid Ethics Investigation)

@RepJohnRatcliffe is trying to say that because Zelensky publicly said he wasn’t being coerced by Trump means he wasn’t. Well, I denied any kind of abuse not just publicly but to my closest friends and family for years. This is no different. #impeachmenthearings — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 13, 2019

Hill has said she was unfairly treated after the Daily Mail published nude photos, which were allegedly of her, on its website. The congresswoman issued a cease-and-desist letter to the publication Oct. 24. (RELATED: Rep Katie Hill Flees Reporters’ Questions, Calls Police On Reporter)

“We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced,” Hill tweeted following her resignation. “We will rise, and we will make tomorrow better than today. Thank you, and I yield the balance of my time for now, but not forever.”

The fight continues — if you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention. (shout out to my friend @AyannaPressley for the shirt and the reminder ????) pic.twitter.com/jUpBOcYIy4 — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 12, 2019

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill wrote in an Oct. 27 statement released when she resigned. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.