Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Federal Prison On Weapons Charges

Superstar Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years behind bars in federal prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

Miami federal Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he got in trouble for making multiple false written statements on an application while trying to acquire firearms, according to CNN. (RELATED: Star Rapper Shocks The World After She Reveals She’s Dating A Registered Sex Offender)

Immediately after the hearing Black took responsibility for the crime, according to Vibe.com (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

“I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing,” the “Wake Up In The Sky” hitmaker shared. “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

Prosecutors had requested 46 to 57 months in prison for the rapper, while Kodak’s lawyer had pushed for 37 to 44 months or less. The maximum sentence he could have received was 10 years.

It comes after Black had said that he was not “under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year,” while filing out a firearms transaction record form in January and March.

Kodak also has other pending criminal cases. One involves the 2016 alleged sexual assault of an adult aged high-school female in Florence, South Carolina. Another involves drugs and guns and that were found in Kodak’s car as he and his entourage crossed into Canada for a show last April.

It was also revealed during the hearing, while awaiting his sentencing behind bars, the rapper reportedly beat up a prison guard.

As previously reported, Black was arrested in May on the weapons charges right before he was set to take the stage at a music festival in Florida.