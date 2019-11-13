Matt Rhule Claims He Told Recruits Last Year GameDay Would Be At Baylor/Oklahoma

Baylor football coach Matt Rhule apparently knew GameDay would be in Waco for Baylor/Oklahoma this season.

The Bears and Sooners will be the host of GameDay on Saturday as an undefeated Baylor team faces down Oklahoma. Rhule seems to have known it was going to happen the whole time.

According to David Smoak on Monday, Rhule told him that he was telling recruits the past recruiting season, “you will turn on the TV next season when we’re hosting Oklahoma and you’ll wish you were a part of this team because College GameDay will be in Waco.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Baylor’s @CoachMattRhule told me today he told potential recruits a year ago before a home game, “you will turn on the TV next season when we’re hosting Oklahoma and you’ll wish you were a part of this team because @CollegeGameDay will be in Waco.” — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) November 11, 2019

Yeah, I’m going to need to see some proof of this one. I’m not buying this statement at all. Rhule knew GameDay was going to Baylor, but we’re just hearing about this now?

Please call up some people he recruited and get a concrete answer on this. I’m just not buying it at all.

If this is true, it’s incredible. However, I was taught not to believe things just because I hear it. I’m going to need some confirmation before I believe Rhule was out here predicting the location of GameDay in November 2019 last recruiting season.

I guess it doesn’t really matter at this point. The Baylor Bears are 9-0, Oklahoma only has one loss and the two squads are set for one hell of a game Saturday.

At the end of the day, the fans only care about winning. They really don’t care whether or not the head coach was making GameDay predictions.

The question now is whether or not Baylor can finish the season undefeated and in the playoff. Beating Oklahoma will be a tough hill to climb, but it’s far from impossible.

Tune in at 7:30 EST on ABC to watch it go down. It should be a very fun one.