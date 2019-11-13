‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Ends Wednesday Night On FX After Incredible Season

“American Horror Story: 1984” will end Wednesday night, and I can’t wait to see how it plays out.

As you all know, I’ve been chronicling season nine of the hit FX show, and I’ve loved it right from the start. After several down years, “1984” swung for the fences and crushed it. (REVIEW: ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Episode ‘Rest In Pieces’ Is An Epic Bloodbath)

Now, it’ll all come to an end tonight as Camp Redwood gets the reckoning that has been in the works since the season premiere.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am for tonight’s episode. Again, there’s no question that “AHS” had dropped off after the past few seasons.

Now, it’s right back at the top of its game, and this season exceeded all expectations. No matter how it ends tonight, there’s no doubt “1984” has been the best season since season three.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 11, 2019 at 9:00am PST

The characters are all awesome, Emma Roberts gave the performance of her career, it’s very nostalgic and we got some awesome throwbacks to old cast members.

Now, we’ll find out who lives to see the end of the road and who will join the ghosts at Camp Redwood. My only request is that Brooke crosses the finish line with a beating heart.

The finale is titled “Final Girl,” which I have complete certainty that means Brooke.

Will Mr. Jingles fight off the evil ghosts? Will Margaret get what’s coming to her? Will the Night Stalker’s deal with the devil finally run out? How will it all end?

We’ll get the answers to all those questions and more tonight. Tune in on FX!