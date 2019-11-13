Robert Pattinson Reveals The Reason He Found The Idea Of Playing ‘Batman’ So ‘Interesting’

Robert Pattinson admitted that he never wanted to play “someone who’s heroic,” but the role of “Batman” was just something that intrigued him and he stayed “focused” on scoring.

"With Batman, it's a strange one with me," the 33-year-old actor told Jennifer Lopez in Variety's "Actors on Actors" series in a piece shared Wednesday. "Even my agent was like, really?"

“I was very, very focused on it, and I don’t know why,” he added. “It just kind of kept coming back into my head.”

WATCH:

Pattinson continued, while explaining that he doesn't want to play a heroic character ever.

"I have no interest whatsoever in playing someone who's heroic," the "Twilight" star shared. "The only time I want to play someone who an audience knows they're supposed to like is when they really shouldn't like them. That's the only time."

The “King” star said that the tortured nature of “Batman’s” character has always interested him.

“I always found it interesting that Batman is always struggling a little bit, especially in some iterations of the story,” Robert told Lopez. “He doesn’t know if he’s that great or not, and that’s kind of interesting.”

Later, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker said that she thinks the “Remember Me” star is going to be a terrific caped crusader, while Pattinson suggested she could play the part as well.

“I think you’ll be a great Batman,” the “Hustlers” star said. “An awesome Batman! Seriously, because he’s a dark character.”

“You would be as well!” Pattinson exclaimed.

“Huh? I could be Batman?” the pop singer replied. “Why not!”