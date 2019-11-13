Tim Ryan Endorses Joe Biden For President

Democratic Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announced his endorsement of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Ryan, who is also a former Democratic presidential candidate, said he endorsed Biden because he believes Biden can win over states that President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election.

“I think this election for many, many Democrats, regardless of where you live, is about who can beat Donald Trump,” Ryan said on MSNBC. “And the key to that is who can beat Donald Trump in Michigan, in Wisconsin, in Western Pennsylvania, in Ohio. And I’m convinced that that’s Joe Biden.”

Ryan added that candidates and people want a “revolution” and that the best way to “have a revolution in the United States is to get rid of Donald Trump.” (RELATED: Biden Promises That Trump’s Attacks Are ‘Helping Me In Every Way’)

“I’m going to support him,” Ryan said. “I’m going to do everything I can for him in the early states and in the Midwest to help him become the nominee and beat Donald Trump.”

The former presidential candidate said he has witnessed Biden interacting with people in crowds, adding that Biden has a connection to the working class in his bones.



“He’s got the touch,” Ryan added. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of 2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s Greatest Gaffes)

“If he’s got a plan that appeals to me, that’s a plan that’s going to appeal to the industrial midwest, and that’s a winner for us,” Ryan said.



WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.