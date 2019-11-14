Carrie Underwood Surprises And Pranks Shoppers At A Boot Store And It’s Definitely Can’t Miss

Carrie Underwood surprised and pranked shoppers at a boot store in Nashville and the whole hilarious situation was captured on video.

In the clip shared by E! News in a piece published Wednesday, we hear the 36-year-old singer’s voice come over the loud speaker and start singing to people in the shop, mentioning things like what they were wearing and their hair color.

Check it out from the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show!

WATCH:

"Right now, we got three ladies who wanna buy some cute boots to go line dancing," Underwood sang to the tune of her hit song "Before He Cheats." "Right now, one lady has purple hair. She's the punk rock one, gonna get some boots now."

The reaction from the ladies are classic as one soon spots the “Jesus Take The Wheel” singer coming out of the backroom in and she can barely contain her excitement as she nervously reaches out her hand for a handshake.

Later, it is shopper John who the “Cry Pretty” singer promises to buy boots for if he shows off his dance moves.

“John is holding onto his shoes,” Carrie sang. “If he doesn’t get boots, he’ll have the blues. Take it from me, Carrie Underwood.”

“If you do a dance for me,” she added. “You’re gonna get those cowboy boots for free. So start moving and shake your derrière.”

Underwood continued, “Dance again and don’t you stop. In your cute blue sweater top. I promise those boots will be on me.”

It just keeps going on and on and it’s just another reason why she’s one of our favorites! Enjoy!