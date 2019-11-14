Greta Thunberg Caps Off Her US Trip And Heads To Spain For Next Climate Summit 

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg struggled to find a way to Spain after spending weeks in the U.S. railing against government officials who she believes are responsible for worsening climate change.

Thunberg initially intended to travel to Chile for a round of United Nations climate talks, but the event was relocated to Madrid amid violent conflicts in Chile. The 16-year-old activist found a way to Spain without an airplane. She has sworn off using planes because of carbon pollution.

“It turns out I’ve traveled half around the world, the wrong way:),” she said in a Nov. 1 tweet. “Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November … If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.” Thunberg hitched a ride with Australian sailor Riley Whitelum. They left on board his catamaran Wednesday.

November isn’t the ideal month to sail across the North Atlantic. Hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June to November.

Thunberg suggested in September that world leaders stole her dreams when dragging their feet on climate policies. She says such lax attitudes will cause irreversible damage to the planet in the next decade. (RELATED: Trump Seems To Troll 16-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg: ‘So Nice To See!’)

The teen activist previously said she would not want to meet with President Donald Trump while in the U.S. because she does not believe he would listen to her complaints. The president, for his part, suggested in a sarcastic Sept. 23 tweet that Thunberg is a “very happy young girl” who is “looking forward to a bright and happy future.”

