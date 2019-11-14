REPORT: NFL Won’t Supply Colin Kaepernick With List Of Workout Attendees, ‘Several Executives’ Won’t Be Going

Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout sounds like it’s going to be an absolute circus.

The NFL sent shockwaves through the sport when it set up a workout for the former 49ers quarterback this Saturday in Atlanta. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, according to Adam Schefter, things aren’t off to a hot start. “Several executives” have contacted Kaep’s people to let them know they’re not going, and the NFL will not provide a list to the quarterback of people attending, which is something he claims he was promised.

Several executives with teams have reached out as a courtesy to Colin Kaepernick’s representatives saying they couldn’t attend Saturday’s workout and were confused by the purpose of the NFL scheduling this workout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2019

1/2 NFL source: League never promised to provide list of attendees to Colin Kaepernick workout and said multiple clubs are attending. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

2/2 So Kaepernick camp says it was promised list of attendees and can prove it, and an NFL source said league did not make that promise. Another source in Kaepernick’s camp said he was on the phone call when the NFL said how it would provide the names of attendees. On it goes. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 14, 2019

This workout is going to be a disaster. It’s going to be an absolute disaster, and that’s already clear before happens.

It’s on a Saturday, which is already not a great sign for Kaep. Top executives and head coaches aren’t going to step away from game prep in order to watch Kaepernick throw footballs.

It almost makes you wonder how serious we’re supposed to take this whole thing. The fact there’s an apparent argument over whether or not a list of attendees will be provided is absurd.

If Kaep, who infamously damaged the league with his anthem protest, wants to get back into the NFL, then he should be jumping at every opportunity.

Instead, it sounds like he and his reps are nitpicking at everything. I don’t know how serious the league wants us to take this whole thing, and it doesn’t really matter.

He got his workout, and now the complaints are apparently rolling in. This whole saga just needs to end.