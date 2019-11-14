TV Ratings Go Up For The Country Music Awards, Averages 11.27 Million Viewers

The Country Music Awards dominated the TV ratings on Wednesday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show averaged 11.27 million viewers in the early ratings on ABC, which was a 10% bump from last year.

I’m not big on award shows at all. In fact, I think they’re really dumb. They used to be cool, but those days are long gone.

However, I’m willing to make an exception for the Country Music Awards. There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a little country music.

That’s just a fact. Country music is the best, and it’s great to see all the stars come out.

Do you know why the CMAs are popular? It’s because it focuses on the music, and not much else. It’s not a sob story from millionaires to the middle of the country.

That’s why people watch, and it’s why country music has such a dedicated fanbase.

Now, will the rest of the award shows follow their model? I doubt it, but that’s why they’re not as great as the country music industry.

Stay frosty, CMAs. Never change!