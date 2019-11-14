Dan Crenshaw Defends Stefanik, Haley From Nicolle Wallace’s ‘Baseless And Insulting Slander’

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw took to Twitter on Thursday to defend House colleague New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley from what he called “baseless and insulting slander” coming from MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.

“This kind of baseless & insulting slander is why the media has no credibility,” Crenshaw wrote. “‘Journalists’ like Nicolle Wallace apparently think GOP women like @EliseStefanik & @NikkiHaley are ‘pathetic’ for demanding a fair & transparent process for something as serious as impeachment.”

This kind of baseless & insulting slander is why the media has no credibility. “Journalists” like Nicolle Wallace apparently think GOP women like @EliseStefanik & @NikkiHaley are “pathetic” for demanding a fair & transparent process for something as serious as impeachment. https://t.co/GuVsa39BJt — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 14, 2019

Wallace called Stefanik and Haley “Trump shills” in a viral Wednesday tweet: “It would appear @EliseStefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills,” Wallace tweeted on Tuesday, along with the hashtag, #pathetic.

It would appear @EliseStefanik is drinking the same loony tune juice with her breakfast as @NikkiHaley – going from occasionally reasonable republicans to Trump shills. #pathetic — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) November 13, 2019

The MSNBC anchor was likely responding to Stefanik’s interruption of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff during Wednesday’s testimony, along with Haley’s well publicized contention that President Donald Trump has done nothing worthy of being impeached.

Stefanik herself quickly responded to Wallace’s tweet, saying she was “flattered” to be compared to Haley and encouraged Wallace to “get outside of the MSNBC bubble.” (RELATED: Afternoon Mirror: Congresswoman Blasts MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Urges Her To Get Out Of Her Network’s Bubble)