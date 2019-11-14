Democrat Deval Patrick Launches 2020 Presidential Campaign

Former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick launched his 2020 presidential campaign Thursday, adding another member to the already crowded Democratic primary field.

In an announcement video posted to the former governor's Twitter feed, Patrick said he respects the Democrats already running, but feels that he has something to add.

In a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, with a determination to build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for everyone: I am today announcing my candidacy for President of the United States.https://t.co/hObdLNiFMJ pic.twitter.com/fGmI0qxkxS — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) November 14, 2019

“I admire and respect the candidates in the Democratic field,” Patrick said. “They bring a richness of ideas and experience, and a depth of character, that makes me proud to be a Democrat.”

Patrick also hit President Donald Trump, saying the 2020 election is about the character of the country.

“But if the character of the candidates is an issue in every election, this time is about the character of the country,” Patrick said.

Patrick is a close friend of former President Barack Obama, and is expected to compete with former Vice President Joe Biden for establishment support.

Patrick’s last-minute entry into the Democratic field follows that of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Both are expected to compete with Biden for support among donors worried about the potential nomination of more left-wing candidates, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.