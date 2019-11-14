Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Arrives In St. Barts To Marry Longtime Boyfriend Johnny Barbara

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor has arrived in St. Barts ahead of her wedding this weekend.

Windsor is marrying her longtime boyfriend Johnny “Dex” Barbara in front of family and friends, according to a report published by Page Six. Fellow model Shanina Shaik has been confirmed to be on the guest list.

The pair obtained their marriage license last week and shared a cute video of the moment. The couple showed up wearing matching all white outfits. Windsor had on a white blazer with a low neckline and white skirt, while Barbara was wearing an all-white suit.

Windsor and Barbara got engaged back in 2018 on a private beach in the Bahamas. The couple had been dating for two years. (RELATED: Devon Windsor Wears Awesome Outfit In Instagram Picture)

Barbara proposed by taking Windsor on a plane ride where she could see “Marry Me?” written in the sand on the beach.

“When you think you’re flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this…,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “This was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I’m the luckiest woman in the world!”

These two are one of the hottest couples of all time. I can’t wait to see Windsor’s outfit and the whole day. It’s sure to be absolutely beautiful.