‘Ford V Ferrari’ Is Expected Earn At Least $20 Million At The Weekend Box Office

Matt Damon and Christian Bale are expected to generate a ton of cash in “Ford v Ferrari” this weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to generate at least $20 million at the weekend box office. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The same reported claimed the film cost $97 million to make before marketing costs were factored in.

Making $20 million opening weekend isn’t too bad for a movie that centers around driving and a race against Ferrari. Movies like that don’t generally make hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, “Ford v Ferrari” looks absolutely awesome with Bale and Damon leading the way. Both of them are megastars, and both have the ability to dominate any scene they’re in.

Judging from the previews we’ve seen, they’re going to impress in this movie.

For those of you who want to find out how this movie ends, it’s a true story. So, just hop on Google, and the rest will take care of itself.

I’m not going to ruin it for any of you, but it does look like a movie that is going to be nothing but adrenaline.

You can catch “Ford v Ferrari” in theaters starting November 15.