HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Dominates McNeese State 83-63

The Wisconsin Badgers smacked the McNeese State Cowboys 83-63 Wednesday night.

View this post on Instagram This town ain’t big enough for the both of us, Cowboys A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 13, 2019 at 6:05pm PST

My guys got off to a slow start in the first half after some shooting troubles, and the Cowboys came out swinging.

Why wouldn’t they? This is the biggest stage they’ll ever play on, and they looked ready to give us trouble in the first half.

However, things changed quickly when we opened up the second half. Brad Davison dropped 24 in the game, Aleem Ford chipped in 16, and Brevin Pritzl and Nate Reuvers also got in double digits.

Watch the full highlights below.

I couldn’t be happier with the shooting I saw at times last night. Yes, there were some rough patches to get started, but we were dropping bombs like it was Baghdad circa 2003 as the game progressed.

There were so many airstrikes on the Cowboys from deep that it would have made the Air Force and Navy proud.

I thought they could play with us! I thought they’d be able to give us a game for 40 minutes.

The Badgers came ready to roll, and we didn’t disappoint. Will a slow start like the one yesterday go over well against a great team?

Nope. However, it’s still early in the season and we’re finding out who we are. I saw a lot of positives last night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:23pm PST

Now, it’s time for Marquette on Sunday. I couldn’t be more excited to remind everybody who owns the state.