‘Where Is The Shame?’: Kellyanne Conway Gets Fiery After CNN Plays Clip Of Her Husband Criticizing Trump

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was not happy after she was asked Thursday about her husband George Conway’s criticisms of President Donald Trump on CNN.

George Conway, a prominent conservative attorney, appeared on MSNBC extensively Wednesday during the first public impeachment hearing, attacking Trump throughout and calling for him to be removed from office.

“I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question,” host Wolf Blitzer said. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there…Your husband George Conway…”

“What did you just say? Did you just say there are issues there?…Why would you say that?” Conway replied.

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I want to talk about a substantive point that your husband George Conway made. He was on television all day yesterday during the first day of the impeachment hearings and said this about the president of the United States. I just want your reaction to the substance of what…”

“Why are you doing that?” she said.

“Because he’s a legal scholar. He’s a lawyer and was really going after the president of the United States,” the CNN host said, to which she snapped, “And the relevance is, and, come on, wait for it, drum roll — he’s married to me?” (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway Blasts CNN’s Dana Bash When She Asks A Question About Her Husband)

“You should not have just said to your audience, I don’t want to talk about your marriage, quote, I know there are issues,” she also said.

CNN finally played the clip of George Conway, leading Kellyanne to reply simply, “That is his opinion.”

“And where — honestly, where is the shame?” she asked, continuing to attack CNN, before finally telling Blitzer, “you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you.”

Indeed, the Conways are split on many political issues. George has repeatedly attacked Trump, calling him unfit to be president. Meanwhile, Kellyanne is a staunch Trump booster with a long history of getting angry with anyone in the media who brings up her marriage.

Watch the full clip: