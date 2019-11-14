At Least Six People Shot, One Dead In California School Shooting: Report

At least six people were injured and one person is dead following a Santa Clarita, California school shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting at Saugus High School, according to NBC 4. As of Thursday morning, the school is on lockdown, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department warned people to stay away from the area. (RELATED: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22)

The police added that they believe the shooter was a “male Asian suspect” in black clothing. The suspect is 15-years-old and is being treated for self-inflicted wounds, according to multiple media reports.

UPDATE: Suspect in California high school shooting in custody and taken to hospital, sheriff says; local media reports the suspect is a 15-year-old student — BNO News (@BNONews) November 14, 2019

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Students evacuate after shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. https://t.co/D6PjO6Y4F7 pic.twitter.com/YD3iGA7Ol5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019