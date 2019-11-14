US

At Least Six People Shot, One Dead In California School Shooting: Report

Police Lights. Shutterstock

Shutterstock

William Davis Reporter

At least six people were injured and one person is dead following a Santa Clarita, California school shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the shooting at Saugus High School, according to NBC 4. As of Thursday morning, the school is on lockdown, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department warned people to stay away from the area. (RELATED: Death Toll In El Paso Shooting Rises To 22)

The police added that they believe the shooter was a “male Asian suspect” in black clothing. The suspect is 15-years-old and is being treated for self-inflicted wounds, according to multiple media reports.

 

 