Mark Levin Suggests Impeachment Is All About Bureaucrats And ‘Their Opinions About Policy’

Mark Levin did not parse his words when criticizing the impeaching hearings that opened Wednesday with two key witnesses.

Acting Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent appeared before the House Intelligence Committee with Chairman Adam Schiff presiding.

Kent spent considerable time holding forth on his personal reflections on the American Revolution while he suggested President Donald Trump was engaging in two “channels” of diplomacy with regards to policy on Ukraine. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Calls Out So-And-So Said Such And Such Impeachment)

“We are a full hour into this idiotic hearing, and not a single word relating to anything relevant to impeachment. In fact, these two witnesses arrogantly tell us about their careers in the bureaucracy, their private lives, their history lessons & their opinions about policy,” Levin noted.

Levin suggested both Kent and Taylor had it backwards, believing that they should be establishing foreign policy and the president should be following their lead. “Frankly, Ken and Taylor are blowhards who believe they should set foreign policy, not the elected president,” Levin tweeted, adding that he thought they “desperately tried to serve Schiff’s narrative, but they’d failed.”

Taylor tried to prove a linkage between the Trump administration’s continued foreign aid to Ukraine and its argument that the Ukrainians should initiate an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, who has declared that impeachment is unifying the Republicans, ridiculed Taylor’s narrative. (RELATED: Trump Supporters Speak Out Against Impeachment)

“President [Volodymyr] Zelensky didn’t announce he was going to investigate Burisma or the Bidens. He didn’t do a press conference and say I’m going to investigate the Bidens, we are going to investigate Burisma. He didn’t tweet about it … he didn’t do the CNN interview and announce he is going to investigate Burisma or the Bidens. So three face-to-face meetings and it doesn’t come up. No linkage whatsoever.”