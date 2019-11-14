Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Picture Of Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a beautiful never-before-seen picture of their son Archie Harrison to celebrate his grandpa, Prince Charles,’ 71st birthday.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the sweet message posted Thursday on Instagram read on the official account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per Page Six. “Photo credit: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

In the black-and-white photograph we get to see three generations as the Prince of Wales stands next to his son Harry who is holding his first-born child, Archie. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

It is unclear when the photo was taken. But given the fancy outfit the Duchess of Sussex‘s child was wearing, it was most likely taken the same day as Archie’s christening over the summer.

Several other pictures from that day have since been shared on the social media account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

And here are a few of when the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband shared with the world the first picture of their son.

