Nancy Pelosi Snaps At Reporter, Calls Him ‘Mr. Republican Talking Points’

Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter during a press conference Thursday, referring to him as “Mr. Republican talking points.”

“I wonder if you could explain to the American people why the legal rights of the whistle-blower should prevail in this political setting over those of President Trump who should ordinarily enjoy a right to confront his accuser?” Sinclair reporter James Rosen asked.

“Well, let me just say this. I will say to you, Mr. Republican talking points, what I said to the president of the United States,” Pelosi replied. “When you talk about the whistle-blower, you’re coming into my wheelhouse.”

“I have more experience in intelligence than anybody in the Congress anybody who has ever served 25 years on the committee as top Democrat, ex officio, as speaker and leader. I was there when we wrote the whistleblower laws,” she continued.

“The whistleblower is there to speak truth to power and have protection for doing that, and any, any retribution or harm coming to a whistleblower undermines our ability to hear truth about power.”

The House kicked off public impeachment hearings Wednesday, with Democrat House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff focusing on charges related to abuse of power and possible obstruction. (RELATED: Pranksters Fooled Adam Schiff With Offer Of Donald Trump Kompromat [VIDEO])

Pelosi long resisted calls for impeachment from the progressive wing of her party, but following a whistleblower complaint about President Trump and Ukraine, she is now fully on board with the impeachment process.