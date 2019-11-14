National Geographic Star Drops F-Bomb Live On Fox Business

National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero” star Sue Aikens dropped the word “fucking” while talking to Fox Business host Stuart Varney Thursday morning.

Aikens was speaking to Stuart Varney on “Varney & Co.” about the remote lifestyle that she chooses to live. The Nat Geo star was featured on “Life Below Zero” in 2016 where she displayed how she survives in the remote Arctic tundra. While explaining why she prefers the loneliness of the wilderness to a more traditional lifestyle, Aikens cursed while live on air.

“People ask me what do you miss about being so remote, if you live a lifestyle that you dwell on what you’re missing you have no fucking appreciation of what you have,” Aikens explained. (RELATED: AGAIN? – Lawrence O’Donnell Caught Cursing On Camera)

WATCH:

“This is a family show!” Varney replied. “You’re killing me here!” Aikens then quipped, “I didn’t say that!”

The host continued on to talk to Aikens about the time she was attacked by a grizzly bear and had to “sow up her arm.” He did not immediately issue an apology about the curse word.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.