New England Patriots Rookie Joejuan Williams Saves 90% Of His Money

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams is incredibly careful with his money.

The Boston Globe published a fascinating look at how Williams treats money, and the young NFL player claims to save 90% of his paycheck. Yes, 90% of his money is put away! That’s not too bad for a guy who is on a deal worth up to $6.61 million with the Patriots. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joejuan Williams (@joejuanw) on Oct 22, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

Williams said the following about his financial decision:

I’m going to sacrifice now for me to be happy later. I can go buy me a really nice car, I can go buy me a really nice house if I wanted to, I can go buy me a really nice chain — multiple chains — if I wanted to. But that’s not going to suffice me for when I’m 40, 50, or 60 [years old]. Who knows when I’m going to need that bread.

More guys around the NFL should take note. Williams also pointed out in the profile how you never know if you’re going to get a second contract.

That’s 100% correct as well. If you’re banking a new deal to bail yourself out of bad financial decisions, then you might be in for a rough reality check.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joejuan Williams (@joejuanw) on Oct 6, 2019 at 2:37pm PDT

More NFL players should look to the example Williams is setting. If more of them stashed their money away, they’d be much better off down the road.

Instead, way too many people in life are focused on being flashy and impressing other people. Here’s some free advice that countless people could use.

You don’t need the latest clothes, watches and cars. You just don’t. Put your money away, invest it and prepare for tomorrow.

That’s a lesson Williams understands, but far too many people in this world just don’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joejuan Williams (@joejuanw) on Jun 5, 2019 at 2:11pm PDT

Props to the young Patriots cornerback for being able to look forward to tomorrow instead of blowing his money today.