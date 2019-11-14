Nick Foles Says He’s Proud Of Gardner Minshew, Calls Him A ‘Tremendous Player’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles recently had high praise for Gardner Minshew.

Minshew played after Foles got hurt week one, and led the team to a 4-4 record in his eight starts. Now, Foles is back, which means the Washington State and American icon is headed back to the bench.

Foles said the following about Minshew filling in for him, according to ProFootballTalk on Wednesday afternoon:

I’m proud of Gardner for everything he’s done. He’s a tremendous player. He’s been amazing in the QB room and I’ve really enjoyed watching him play and develop as a young player. I was once him, playing as a young player, and to see him playing at the level he has is amazing. He’s going to continue to develop and grow and have a great career and I’m excited for him

These comments from Foles are nice and all, but he’d refuse to take the field if he had any honor at all.

He might be back to starting for Doug Marrone, but the Jaguars are now Gardner Minshew’s team. Hell, this is Gardner Minshew’s league at this point. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Foles probably knows this, but is just choosing to play anyways. I don’t blame him for that. He’s getting paid to play, and probably wants to.

However, let’s not pretend for one second like America doesn’t want Minshew driving this bus. The man appeared on the scene, and took this country by storm.

Now, he’s lost his job thanks to Marrone. If there was ever a fireable offense as a head coach in the NFL, benching Gardner Minshew would be it.

Get that man back on the field ASAP. I don’t care how it gets done. Foles can fake an injury, he can quit or he can just refuse to take the field.

If he is truly the man of honor we believe him to be, then he’ll let Minshew keep rolling.