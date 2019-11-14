Nina Turner Says Bernie Sanders’s Agenda Is ‘Radical’ If ‘You’re Already Wealthy’

Democratic Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner said 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’s agenda is “radical” for those who are “already wealthy” at a Tuesday campaign event.

“If you already have good health care, then maybe [the Vermont senator’s] agenda is radical,” Turner said. “If you’re already wealthy, then maybe his agenda is too radical. If you are guaranteed clean water, clean food and clean air, then maybe his agenda is too radical.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Discovers Second Amendment Rights)

