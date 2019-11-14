‘I’ll Be His Number One Supporter:’ Jeff Sessions Courts Trump

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that he’ll be President Donald Trump’s top supporter in the senate, despite their disagreements when Sessions served in the president’s cabinet.

Sessions drew the president’s ire throughout his tenure, over his decision to recuse himself from the Department of Justice’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Rips Democrats For Handling Of Trump Investigations)

“I was his first supporter, but more than that I was the number one advocate for the issues he ran on,” Sessions told Fox News. “And if I go back to the Senate I can tell you, I’ll be his number one supporter in the Senate and I will be his number one advocate for the issues that he is talking about because there are the issues that average American cares about.”

WATCH:

Sessions was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign in February 2016, but their relationship quickly deteriorated after Sessions’ recusal, and the former attorney general became a frequent target of attacks and insults from the president. (RELATED: Have Democrats Poisoned The Well On Impeachment?)

Sessions is now running for his old senate seat in Alabama, which he held for over 20 years, before resigning to become attorney general. The president has not said if he will support Sessions’ bid to reclaim his old seat.

If Sessions becomes the Republican nominee, he will likely face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who won the special election for Sessions’ seat in a shocking upset two years ago.