O.J. Simpson Has A Message For Colin Kaepernick Ahead Of His Upcoming NFL Workout

O. J. Simpson had some words of wisdom for Colin Kaepernick ahead of the former quarterback’s upcoming NFL workout scheduled for this weekend in Atlanta.

"You know, I'm a guy that's been through just about everything," the 72-year-old former NFL star shared in a video he posted on Twitter Thursday.

WATCH:

"And the one thing that I learned is that sometimes your friends, and I don't doubt that these are your friends," he added. "But sometimes they can say and do things that aren't in your best interest."

Simpson continued, “You’re an intelligent guy, you should tell some of these friends, that you can speak for yourself. In any event, that being said, go down to Atlanta and kick ass.”

The former football legend went on to explain that he thinks that there’s “some former NFL teams” that, in his opinion, would be a great fit for the football player because they could really use the former San Francisco 49ers QB’s “skills.”

“Good Luck,” he concluded. “Take Care.”

It comes following reports Wednesday, that the NFL has arranged for a private workout for Kaepernick where he will undergo a training session on Saturday for teams, and interviews can be conducted afterwards.

“All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs,” per Adam Shefter’s tweet.