Rand Paul Might Force Vote To Bring Hunter Biden In As Impeachment Witness

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Thursday said he might force a vote to bring in 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in as a witness to the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.

“I believe very strongly the president should be able to call his own witnesses,” Paul told reporters on Thursday, Politico reported. “The rules that are put forward will be amendable, so yes I will consider strongly that the president should get his full due process, which to me means bringing in his own witnesses.”

In early November, Paul said that he may out the whistleblower during House Democrats’ impeachment trial, saying he “probably will” decide to release the identity of the whistleblower, who has still not been named. (RELATED: Rand Paul Demands Media Print Whistleblower’s Name)

Paul has continued to defend Trump, as Democrats continue to try to impeach the president, saying Sunday that Trump “has every right to withhold aid” to Ukraine if he believed there was significant corruption present in the country. (RELATED: Rand Paul: President ‘Has Every Right To Withhold Aid’ If He Suspects Corruption)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the Senate cannot dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, meaning there will be a trial.