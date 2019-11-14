Taylor Swift Makes Urgent Plea To Fans After Her Battle With Scooter Braun Over Her Old Songs Just Heated Up Again

Taylor Swift pleaded for help from her fans after she got word that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta won’t allow her to perform her old songs at next weeks’ American Music Awards show.

“Guys – It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony,” the 29-year-old singer explained in her tweet to her millions of followers. “I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 7, 2019 at 5:03am PST

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she added. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift continued while dropping the huge news that she and Netflix have been working on a documentary about her life and now this move by Braun and Borchetta means she won’t be able to include footage from her early performances or any old music.

“Additionally – and this isn’t the way I had planned on telling you this news – Netflix has created a documentary about my life for the past few years,” the “Me!” hitmaker shared. “Scott and Scooter have declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project, even though there is no mention of either of them or Big Machine Records anywhere in the film.”

“Scott Borchetta told my team that they’ll allow me to use my music only if I do these things: If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun,” she added.

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker went on explaining that she hopes bringing light to the situation could help other “artists” avoid a “similar fate.”

“This is WRONG,” Swift exclaimed and noted that “neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 8, 2019 at 1:40pm PDT

Taylor then wrote that this is where she is hoping her fans can help her out and encouraged her followers to let “Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

The “Lover” singer also wrote that she’s hopeful the other artist Scooter could help too. “I’m hoping that maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.”

Swift concluded her post, “I love you guys and I thought you should know what’s been going on.”

It comes after Braun acquired the rights to Swift’s master recordings when he purchased Big Machine Records earlier this year.