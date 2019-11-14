Terrance Taylor Ejected After Incredibly Dirty Hit On Northern Illinois Quarterback Ross Bowers

Toledo defensive end Terrance Taylor got himself ejected Wednesday night against Northern Illinois.

Taylor got tossed from the game after one of the dirtiest cheap shots you’ll ever see. NIU quarterback Ross Bowers fell down while making a run for it. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In college football, players are down the moment they hit the ground, and it doesn’t matter if there is contact or not. That meant Ross was already down.

Taylor, who obviously knows this fact, came in and crushed him from behind. He was ultimately tossed from the game. You can watch the play below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oh no, that’s an awful hit by Terrance Taylor after Ross Bowers slipped and ended up defenseless. This hit was NOT called initally, and is now under review. It was called a regular personal foul on the field. pic.twitter.com/S4n9IUcgLF — Hustle Belt, but Thanksgiving themed (@HustleBelt) November 14, 2019

Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? I love football as much as anybody else does, and I love big hits.

However, hits like that have no business being in the sport. Bowers was just sitting on the ground when Taylor leveled him.

He 100% deserved to be thrown out.

If you want to throw cheap shots, then find somewhere else to do it. Football is a violent sport, and we all accept that.

However, we don’t accept crushing people for no reason at all when they’re down. That’s a reason to immediately go.

Be smart, Taylor. If you can’t do that, then get the hell out of the sport.