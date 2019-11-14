Trump Team Reports Huge Fundraising Day In The Wake Of Impeachment Hearing

President Donald Trump’s reelection team reported a huge fundraising push in the 24 hours following the first public impeachment hearing.

Trump’s campaign manager drew a direct line from the hearing to the dramatic increase in small-dollar donations, suggesting that Americans were sending a message to House Democrats.

“When Dems & media go nuts @realDonaldTrump’s campaign gets stronger! In 24 hours after #HearsayHearing: ✅$3.1M in small dollar donations ✅One of our best fundraising days ever… again! Dems just don’t get it. They are filling our bank and improving our turnout every day!” Parscale tweeted.

The Trump 2020 reelection team sent out calls for donations as the hearing began Wednesday, saying, “Little Adam Schiff is a National Disgrace. President Trump needs YOU to send Dems a message during these Impeachment Hearings.@parscale is sharing updated fundraising numbers with @realDonaldTrump soon!”

The team also promised that all donations would be 2x matched.

An update posted Thursday morning stated that the $3 million goal had been met and exceeded. (RELATED: Trump’s Campaign Says POTUS Raised $3 Million On Day Democrats Voted For Impeachment Inquiry)

President Trump’s reelection team also claimed to receive record-setting donations in the 24 hours after House Democrats voted to begin an official impeachment inquiry.