GOP’s Lead Attorney On Impeachment Roasts Hunter Biden’s Job With Burisma

The House GOP’s lead counsel on impeachment scrutinized former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s work Wednesday with one of Ukraine’s largest private energy companies.

“So he’s getting paid $50,000 a month, but we don’t know whether he had any experience?” Steve Castor, House Intelligence Committee counsel for Republicans, asked senior State Department official George Kent during the first day of the impeachment inquiry.

Castor was referring to allegations of Hunter Biden’s compensation while on Burisma’s board.

Castor also grilled Kent about Burisma’s past business dealings. “This company, Burisma, involved in lots of criminal activities, correct?” he asked. Kent responded: “It’s business reputation is mixed.”

