‘Give My Best To Your Fugitive Friend’: Trump Jr. Has A Birthday Message For Whoopi Goldberg

Donald Trump Jr. sent a birthday message Thursday evening to “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg.

The president's son, who made an appearance on her ABC midday talk show a week earlier, referenced a confrontation between the two of them during the broadcast as well as his book, which debuted at number one on the New York Times best sellers list Wednesday.

“Happy Birthday Whoopi! Give my best to your fugitive friend Roman! And thanks for hating on me and KG so much, it got me to #1 NYT best seller. You’re welcome for the highest ratings in months, perhaps have someone on the show who doesn’t hate America? #TRIGGERED #1,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

Roman, of course, was a reference to exiled Hollywood director Roman Polanski — whose name came up when Goldberg and her cohosts raised questions about President Donald Trump’s character.

Trump Jr. turned on Goldberg, reminding her of her apparent defense of Polanski. “It wasn’t rape, rape. I don’t believe it was rape,” he quoted her as saying.

Here’s video of The View’s @WhoopiGoldberg literally defending Hollywood child-rapist Roman Polanski as not being guilty of “rape-rape” on the same network that protected pedophile-rapist Jeffery Epstein. It’s almost like @ABC and @TheView are truly a match made in heaven!!! https://t.co/d4dJQAXnKR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 8, 2019

Trump Jr's appearance on "The View," alongside girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, gave the show a ratings boost as well, which he also mentioned.

Goldberg celebrated her birthday on Thursday’s show with a visit from some of the talented cast of Broadway’s “Ain’t Too Proud.”