Billionaire Rips On Elizabeth Warren: ‘Maybe Tribalism Is Just In Her DNA’

Billionaire investor Lloyd Blankfein railed against Sen. Elizabeth Warren Thursday for vilifying wealthy people as she tries to wage a pitched battle against Wall Street.

“Surprised to be featured in Sen Warren’s campaign ad, given the many severe critics she has out there. Not my candidate, but we align on many issues,” Blankfein told his Twitter followers, referring to a Warren campaign ad featuring the Goldman Sachs chairman.

Surprised to be featured in Sen Warren’s campaign ad, given the many severe critics she has out there. Not my candidate, but we align on many issues. Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) November 14, 2019

Blankfein added: “Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country. Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA.” (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Rolls Out A Tax Plan On The Super Wealthy)

Warren unveiled a progressive tax plan in January that pushes tax policy deliberations inside the Democratic Party further to the left.

The proposal applied a 2% wealth tax on households with a net worth exceeding $50 million, as well as a 1% tax on households with a net worth that eclipses $1 billion, according to Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, economists from the University of California, Berkeley.

Warren is not the only presidential candidate who is taking aim at the wealthy. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is nipping at the Massachusetts Democrat’s heels in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, introduced a wealth tax proposal in September, which aims to raise $4.35 trillion over 10 years.

Sanders’s tax would be applied to accumulated wealth instead of just income, which would cut the average billionaire’s wealth in half in 15 years.

“Let me be very clear: As president of the United States, I will reduce the outrageous and grotesque and immoral level of income and wealth inequality,” Sanders told The New York Times in September.

Warren’s campaign has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

